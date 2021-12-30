frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

FTDR stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 8.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.