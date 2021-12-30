frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

FTDR stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.