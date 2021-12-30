FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Down 3.9%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 695,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 160,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.49 and a current ratio of 68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.01 million and a P/E ratio of -28.82.

FPX Nickel Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

