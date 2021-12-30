Forward Management LLC Invests $4.85 Million in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. American Campus Communities makes up approximately 0.5% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Campus Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,678. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

