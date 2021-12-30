ForTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.37 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $45.23 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ForTube has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00042356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006996 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

