Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.10

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $14.05. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 12,060 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.