Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

