Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.00

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth $25,904,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth $20,005,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 100.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 720,675 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth $7,655,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 27.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 236,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

