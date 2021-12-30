ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.44.

FORG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,657. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

