Ford Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.17. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,893. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

