Ford Financial Group LLC Has $26.73 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 10.3% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $73.39. 24,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,036. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

