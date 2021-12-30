Ford Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. 83,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,822. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

