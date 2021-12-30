Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.97) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £150 ($201.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.53) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($241.79) to £171.35 ($230.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a £162 ($217.77) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($235.25) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.63 ($221.31).

Shares of FLTR opened at £113.40 ($152.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -272.60. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,912 ($133.24) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($264.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of £131.22.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

