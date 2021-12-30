Float Protocol Market Cap Tops $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Float Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.03 or 0.07784421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.25 or 1.00114625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00073116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00051422 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

