Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fiserv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

