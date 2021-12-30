First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.62

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 279,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

