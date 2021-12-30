First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.22 and last traded at $62.14. 23,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 99,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 50.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 49.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 99.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter.

