First Solar’s (FSLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

First Solar stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

