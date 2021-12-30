First Personal Financial Services Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,808 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $271.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.39. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

