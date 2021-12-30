First Personal Financial Services Sells 160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,928.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,920.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,795.22. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,694 shares of company stock valued at $440,480,864. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.