First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 37.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Shares of NTRS opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

