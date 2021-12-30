First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,220 shares during the quarter. First National comprises about 2.3% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned approximately 5.09% of First National worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of First National during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First National by 92.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First National by 1,120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FXNC opened at $22.88 on Thursday. First National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

