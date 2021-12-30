First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 293,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,275. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

