First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.