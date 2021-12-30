Financial Analysis: ICC (ICCH) and The Competition

ICC (NASDAQ: ICCH) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ICC to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICC and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million $3.53 million 8.02 ICC Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.52

ICC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ICC. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ICC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A ICC Competitors 678 2995 2676 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 14.10%. Given ICC’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC’s peers have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% ICC Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Summary

ICC peers beat ICC on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

