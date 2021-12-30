Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $569.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $636.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.75. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $271.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

