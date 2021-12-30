Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.