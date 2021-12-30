Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $168.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

