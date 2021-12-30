Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Shares of BABA opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

