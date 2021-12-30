Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $365,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

