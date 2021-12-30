Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 181.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.47. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.