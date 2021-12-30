Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.24

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.24 and last traded at $179.65, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.44.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,717.25.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 533.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.