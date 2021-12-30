Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.24

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.24 and last traded at $179.65, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.44.
FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,717.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
