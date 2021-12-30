Fera 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,703.00 (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Fera coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fera has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Fera has a total market cap of $861,766.99 and approximately $4,703.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059243 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.58 or 0.07854418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.36 or 1.00035613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008061 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

