Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.21

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 22520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 102,435.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

