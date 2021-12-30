FairCoin Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. FairCoin has a market cap of $744,243.38 and approximately $74.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00051356 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00474991 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

