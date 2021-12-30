Exosis Achieves Market Cap of $9,750.63 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 14% against the dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $9,750.63 and $4.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,249.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.12 or 0.07902909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00314155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.70 or 0.00913657 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.00475075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.01 or 0.00258226 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

