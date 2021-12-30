Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $326.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

