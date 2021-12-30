Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,923 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

