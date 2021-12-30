Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in BCE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $51.52 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.