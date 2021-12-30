Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,788 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

LW stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

