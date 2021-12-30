Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,598 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $347.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.81. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

