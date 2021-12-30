Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,044 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

GPN stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.