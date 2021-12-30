Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $56.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

