Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,654,308,000 after acquiring an additional 129,469 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 33,343 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 129.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.79 and its 200 day moving average is $303.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

