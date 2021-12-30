EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste Sells 811 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $12,035.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11.

EVER traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 365,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.