Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $177,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,384.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,460.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,440.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

