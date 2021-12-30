EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 23.08.

EVCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $1,758,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,695. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 14.87 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 17.79.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 123.37 million.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

