EUNO Trading 86.2% Higher This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $540.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00428533 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,412,963,735 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

