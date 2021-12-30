Ether Zero (ETZ) One Day Volume Tops $3,110.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $181,336.44 and approximately $3,110.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.37 or 0.07890421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00073339 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

