Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

